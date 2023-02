Tickets for the Ohio State Football Spring Game went on sale on Friday morning.

General admission tickets are $7.

Reserved seating options are available for $15 to $30.

The Spring Game will be played on April 15th at noon at Ohio Stadium.

The game will be the first chance for Buckeye fans to see the quarterback competition play out between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown.

The two are front-runners to replace two-time Heisman Trophy finalist CJ Stroud.