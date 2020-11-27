Ohio State Head Football Coach Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this time the Department of Athletics can confirm an increased number of positive tests this week for the coronavirus,” the university said in a news release.

“This is in contrast to testing throughout the season, when Ohio State had consistently recorded nearly 0% positivity since Aug. 11. The increased number does not reach the threshold for Ohio State to have to cancel the game this week, according to Big Ten Conference protocols.”

Day is in isolation and Athletic Director Gene Smith said he is doing well physically.

“I feel terrible for Coach and for the members of the program who have been diagnosed with a positive test. Coach Day and this team have been true leaders in handling things so well throughout this pandemic. Our team wants to play this game, and were going to do everything we can to help make this happen. All of the decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes and staff members will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach as the 4-0 Buckeyes take on Illinois in Champaign on Saturday.

After Illinois, the Bucks have Michigan State and Michigan to wrap up the regular season.

The Big Ten Title game is set for December 19th.

