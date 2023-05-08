Ohio State Highway Patrol Lateral Cadet Class

Anyone who has an Ohio Basic Peace Officer certification with two years of full-time (or equivalent) Ohio law enforcement experience can now apply to the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a lateral cadet with the intent of becoming a state trooper, as announced by Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles A. Jones.

Applications for a new lateral class will be accepted throughout May.

The new lateral cadet class is expected to begin training in September.

Historically, the Patrol has required already commissioned law enforcement officers to attend the full training program for cadets which lasts approximately six months and includes approximately 1,200 training hours.

Because the lateral cadets will have at least two years of full-time law enforcement experience, the Patrol’s Academy Cadet Training Program will be shortened to approximately 12 weeks.

“As a way to increase our recruitment efforts, we are continuing to develop innovative ways to attract new applicants,” said Colonel Jones. “We believe there are officers who wanted to be troopers, but timing or other factors kept them from joining. A lateral cadet class is one way to attract those seasoned Ohio peace officers to the Patrol.”

The Patrol will pay those selected into the class during their training at the Academy and starting pay upon graduation for an Ohio state trooper is $31.19 per hour after July 1. A summary of the Highway Patrol Lateral Cadet requirements and other information is listed below:

Must have a current Ohio Basic Peace Officer certification with two years of continuous full-time law enforcement experience with an Ohio agency.

Academy training will be shortened to 12 weeks from the traditional six-month program.

Lateral class cadets will be placed at a post within 50 air miles of their residence upon graduation.

Must pass a physical assessment based on the Cooper Standard of the 30th percentile prior to acceptance into the class.

People interested in becoming a member of the Patrol should visit www.statepatrol.ohio.gov and click on ‘OSHP Recruitment’.