Ohio State Highway Patrol Needs Trooper Recruits

The new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol took charge a few weeks ago, and he’s facing a big challenge right out of the gate.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Jones says the Highway Patrol is experiencing manpower issues, like many industries.

“We’re down about 200 troopers, and we need troopers all over the state.”

He says the state is broken up into nine Highway Patrol districts and they need more troopers for each district.

Jones says the Highway Patrol is working on hiring strategies to get more qualified candidates.

People who apply for the academy class will need to submit an application, pass written and physical fitness examinations as well as a background investigation that includes a polygraph and drug screening.

When a candidate accepts a position in an academy class, they will undergo a final psychological assessment in order to begin training.

Get more details about how to become a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol by clicking here.