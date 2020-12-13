Ohio State Highway Patrol Recovers Abducted Child

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recovered a child that was abducted from Colorado.

The Swanton Post was alerted to a possible child abduction on Saturday night and troopers kept alert for the suspect vehicle.

Troopers located a car that matched the description of the vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike in Williams County and pulled it over.

The Highway Patrol says the abducted child was located inside the vehicle with its non-custodial mother.

The woman was taken into custody and will be extradited to Colorado.

The child was released to the care of Williams County Child Services.