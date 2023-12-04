Ohio State Highway Patrol Signing Day

The Ohio State Highway Patrol kicked off its 173rd Cadet Class with a signing day event.

Recruits gathered at their closest District Headquarters with family and friends to sign a letter of intent to become a member of the next Academy Class.

The Findlay District had several cadets sign to join the Highway Patrol and pictures can be seen on their social media below.

The 173rd Cadet Class training commences on Tuesday, December 5 at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus.