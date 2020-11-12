Ohio State Highway Patrol Targeting Seat Belt Use
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining forces with law enforcement agencies in six other states to enforce and raise awareness of safety belt use.
The 6-State Trooper Project runs from November 9th through November 16th.
The highway patrol says there’s no excuse to not buckle up every time you get into a vehicle.
The highway patrol says, last year, 457 people died in crashes on Ohio roads in which they didn’t use a seat belt when one was available.
A Findlay man recently joined the highway patrol’s Saved by the Belt club and you can read about that here.
What’s holding you back?
Hopefully your seat belt!
So far in 2020, nearly half of all people killed in fatal traffic crashes in NW Ohio were not wearing a seat belt.
