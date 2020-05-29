Ohio State Making Changes For 2020 Football Season

The Ohio State University is making changes in anticipation of a football season under COVID-19 guidelines.

OSU announced it would move to mobile-only ticketing for the fall and adjust seat selection to accommodate for social distancing at Ohio Stadium.

The new seat selection protocol will be communicated by email five business days before the first window opening so fans can view availability.

Seating will be at a premium as OSU expects to reduce capacity at the Horseshoe from more than 100,000 down to between 20,000 to 50,000 fans.