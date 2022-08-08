Ohio State Number 2 In Preseason Coaches Poll

Ohio State is ranked number 2 in the preseason USA Today college football coaches poll.

Alabama comes in at the top spot.

The Buckeyes will play four teams ranked in the top 25 of the poll during the regular season.

That includes number five Notre Dame, who OSU will open the season against on Saturday night, September 3rd at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes will end the regular season against number six Michigan on Saturday, November 26th at The Horseshoe.

