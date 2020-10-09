Ohio State Offering Fans Cutouts For The Season

The Ohio State University is inviting fans to show off their “game face” with their very own fan cutout in the stands at Ohio Stadium.

No fans will be allowed inside the Horseshoe as the Buckeyes kick off the abbreviated season October 24th against Nebraska, but fans can still have a presence in the stadium in the form of their own cutout.

Most of the cutouts will be placed in A-deck although a limited number will be on the 50 yard line.

And student fan cutouts will be located in the student section in the south stands.

Ohio State points out that cutouts will not be available for pick up at the end of the season.

During the order process, there will be instructions available to order a second fan cutout to be delivered to your home.

The student cutout is $25, the A deck cutout is $50 and the 50 yard line cutouts are $75.

Click here for more details and to order.