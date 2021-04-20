Ohio State Highway Patrol Sends Troopers to Minnesota

(Toledo, OH) — With the impending verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, the Ohio Highway Patrol has dispatched 100 officers to Minnesota to help keep the peace.

Chauvin is charged with the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the patrol said that Ohio troopers will help to protect property allowing local officers to remain able to respond to routine emergency calls.

The State of Minnesota is covering the cost of Ohio presence.

Officers from Nebraska are also responding to Minnesota’s request for assistance.