Ohio State Schedules Football Versus Alabama

College football powerhouses Ohio State and Alabama have scheduled a home-and-home series for the first time.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced that the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide will square off in 2027 and 2028.

The 2027 game will be at Ohio Stadium on September 18th, while the 2028 game will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 9th of that year.

Ohio State last played Alabama in the 2014 playoffs, defeating the Crimson Tide and going on to win the national title.

Ohio State now has six nationally significant home-and-home series scheduled with Power 5 teams over the next 12 years: versus Oregon, Notre Dame, Washington, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.