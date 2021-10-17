Ohio State Seeking Fan Ideas For New Ohio Stadium Turf

Ohio State will be installing a new playing surface at Ohio Stadium before next season and wants your ideas about what it should look like.

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics is seeking fan-inspired color and design concepts for the new artificial turf that will replace the current turf in Ohio Stadium.

Fans can submit their design concepts for what they’d like the new turf to look like by clicking here.

An internal department panel will review the submitted designs and ultimately create the new look of the field.

Some fan submissions will be shared on the Ohio State athletics Twitter account.

Ideas can be submitted through Friday, October 29th.

The 2022 Ohio State football season will feature an eight-game home schedule beginning with Notre Dame on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.