Ohio State Signs Impressive Recruiting Class
The Ohio State Buckeyes wrapped up early signing day on Wednesday with the number 2 ranked class in the country for 2021, just behind Alabama.
Head Coach Ryan Day is excited to welcome these new Buckeyes.
The class is the top recruiting class in the Big Ten, featuring five 5-star players and 13 4-star players.
21 for ‘21 ‼️
That’s a wrap…for now…#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/icvTtThAmP
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2020