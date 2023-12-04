Ohio State Starting QB Entering Transfer Portal

(ONN) – The Ohio State Buckeyes confirmed on Monday that quarterback Kyle McCord has entered his name into the transfer portal.

He entered his third season with the Buckeyes this year as the most experienced quarterback on the roster and won the starting job early in the season after competing with Devin Brown.

McCord threw 24 touchdown passes and just six interceptions, but two of those picks were thrown against Michigan in the team’s only loss.

Ryan Day told the media on Sunday, quote, “I think he’s a good quarterback, I do. After every year, you evaluate everything and try to figure out what to do next.”