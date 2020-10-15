Ohio State To Host Seven NCAA Championship Tournaments

The Ohio State University is set to host seven future NCAA Championship tournaments starting in 2023, including men’s basketball.

The NCAA announced that OSU had been granted final approval by the competition oversight and championship committees.

In 2023, Ohio State will host men’s basketball games in the first and second rounds, then in 2024 will hold the men’s gymnastics and women’s fencing championships.

In 2025 OSU will be the site of the men’s volleyball championship and the women’s golf regional before finishing in 2026 by hosting the men’s golf regional and the co-ed rifle championships.