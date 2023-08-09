Ohio State University Athletic Director Retiring

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith has announced that he will be retiring next summer.

Smith has spent the last 18 years at Ohio State, and he said he is looking forward to the next chapter in his life, which will include spending more quality time with his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.

Smith also served previously as A.D. at Arizona State, Iowa State, and Eastern Michigan.

He was a defensive end on Notre Dame’s national championship team in 1973.

Smith plans to retire in June of 2024.