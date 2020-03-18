Ohio State Wins Simulated Basketball National Championship

A newly released simulation of the March Madness tournament puts Dayton and Ohio State in the Final Four and has the Buckeyes winning it all.

The Washington Post ran a simulated March Madness using advanced analytics and statistics with OSU as a fifth seed in the Midwest and Dayton as the one seed in the East.

Both teams advanced through their regions to the Final Four, where the Buckeyes defeated the Flyers 80-64 in the semi-final and then took down the Baylor Bears the Championship Game for the title.

Despite only being a simulation, The Ohio State Hoops Twitter celebrated the victory with a unique Simulated Championship Banner graphic.

(picture courtesy of Columbus Wired)