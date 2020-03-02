Ohio Statehood Day Exhibit On Display At Statehouse

Ohio is celebrating its 217th birthday this week.

It became the 17th state in the Union on March 1st, 1803, after President Jefferson endorsed Congress’ decision to grant statehood.

In honor of the occasion, the Ohio Statehood Day Exhibit will be on display at the Statehouse Rotunda through March 6th.

The exhibit will feature the original portraits of Arthur St. Clair and Thomas Worthington, two of the key players in the debate over Statehood.

The Worthington Center (ground floor of the Ohio Statehouse) will feature the Ohio History Connections film “The Debate Over Statehood”, which provides an in-depth look at the momentous issue of Ohio Statehood.