Ohio Statehouse To Close For 4 Days

The Ohio Statehouse will be closed for four days amid a planned “armed march” on the Statehouse from supporters of President Trump.

Governor DeWine says the Statehouse will be closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the interest of public safety.

All state office buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed on those days as well. Personnel will work from home or other alternate work locations.

The Ohio National Guard has been activated to guard the Statehouse and to help with security at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Governor DeWine said violence will not be tolerated during any protests.

“Just as we respect and will protect peaceful protesters, we will also just as vigorously resist violence.”