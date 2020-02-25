Ohio State’s Day To Get Bigger, Longer Contract

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will receive a three-year contract extension that will keep him on the sidelines as head coach at least through the 2026 football season.

The extension is pending approval by the Ohio State University Board of Trustees.

A committee of the board is expected to approve the contract extension on Wednesday with a vote on the full board agenda Thursday, according to the university.

Day will make $5.3 million over the next year, plus receive another million for his retirement plan.

His salary will increase roughly a million dollars over each of the next two years, to $7.6 million by 2022.

In Day’s first year as head coach last season, the Buckeyes posted a 13-1 record, beating Michigan and winning the Big Ten title before losing to Clemson in the playoff.