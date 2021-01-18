Ohio State’s Fields Declares For NFL Draft

Justin Fields is heading to the National Football League after two seasons as Ohio State’s quarterback.

Fields made the announcement that he was going pro on his Twitter page on Monday morning. (below).

Even with just two years at OSU, and one season shortened due to COVID, Fields still became one of the best QBs to ever put on an Ohio State jersey.

He’s expected to be one of the first players taken in the NFL Draft in April.

(picture above courtesy of Columbus Wired)