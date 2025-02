(ONN) – There are new details about the bird flu in Ohio.

New data from the USDA shows Ohio is still leading the nation in bird flu cases, but some good news to report.

The number of birds affected in Ohio is going down.

Last week more than nine million birds were affected by bird flu — this week – it dropped to just over eight and a half million birds.

Still – that’s about 28 percent of all the egg-laying hens in Ohio.