Ohio Suing Norfolk Southern Over Train Derailment

The state is suing Norfolk Southern in the aftermath of the East Palestine train derailment.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the railroad must be held accountable, calling what happened an “epic” and “expensive” disaster.

He says the point of the lawsuit is to force Norfolk Southern to cover the costs of the cleanup, which he says, continues to add up quickly.

The lawsuit also demands Norfolk Southern pay for future costs related to the spill and to conduct continued monitoring of the soil.