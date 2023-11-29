Ohio Supreme Court Dismisses Redistricting Lawsuits

(ONN) – The two-year legal battle over maps of Ohio Statehouse districts may be over.

The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed three long-running constitutional challenges brought by Democratic and voting-rights groups in a 4-3, party-line vote, citing a September bipartisan passage of new legislative maps.

That means the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s new maps will be in place through 2030.

That is unless opponents file a new lawsuit or voters pass changes to Ohio’s redistricting system next November.

Several state petitions to overturn previous decisions finding statehouse maps unconstitutional were denied by the court as being without merit.