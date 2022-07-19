Ohio Supreme Court Invalidates Second Proposed Congressional Map
The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a map of Ohio’s congressional districts for the second time this year.
The court issued its rejection of the map on Tuesday morning, saying the map used in the May primary violates anti-gerrymandering rules in the Ohio Constitution and “unduly favors” the Republican Party.
The Court also ordered Ohio lawmakers to redraw a new map for the 2024 elections – one that complies with the Ohio Constitution – within the next 30 days.
Despite being rejected, the invalidated map will be used in the November elections because candidates were selected in the May primary using those districts.