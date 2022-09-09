Ohio Supreme Court Justice Speaks At GOP Luncheon

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy and State Senator Rob McColley were in Findlay to speak at the Hancock County Republican Party’s First Friday Luncheon.

Kennedy is running for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, a position that’s being vacated by current Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor due to term limits.

Kennedy’s opponent in the race is fellow Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.