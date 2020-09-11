Ohio Supreme Court Justice Speaks At GOP Luncheon

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judi French was the guest speaker at the Hancock County Republican Party luncheon on Friday.

French became a justice in January of 2013 and was elected to her first full term in 2014.

Justice French says she’s proud of the decisions she has written and has established herself as a conservative justice by applying the law in a straightforward way.

She says one of the big things on the horizon is a uniform sentencing database to require all courts to collect uniform data to see if there are sentencing disparities based on race or other factors.

Justice French says she’s used her voice as a supreme court justice to advocate for changes and programs that will ensure access to justice for all Ohioans.

From 1997 to 2002 Justice French worked for Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery and argued two cases before the United States Supreme Court.

One of those cases was the Cleveland school vouchers case, in which her presentation of the state’s position helped ensure equitable educational opportunities for all Ohio students.

French is from Mahoning County and got her law degree from Ohio State and currently lives near Columbus.

French is up for re-election in November and is being challenged by Democrat former Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner.