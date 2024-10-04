Ohio Supreme Court Races To Be Decided In Fall Election

Three seats on the Supreme Court of Ohio will be in play in the November 5 election.

Incumbent Justice Michael Donnelly, a Democrat, is being challenged by Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan, a Republican.

Shanahan stopped by the WFIN Studios to discuss her campaign ahead of attending the Hancock County GOP’s First Friday Luncheon.

We asked her why she wants to be on the Ohio Supreme Court and what are the biggest contrasts between herself and her opponent.

We reached out to Justice Donnelly and our conversation with him is below including his reaction to Shanahan saying he legislates from the bench.

In the other races, incumbent Justice Melody Stewart, a Democrat, is being challenged by Justice Joe Deters who decided to run against Stewart instead of for his current seat.

The two people facing off for Deters’ open seat will be Dan Hawkins, a Republican on the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas and Lisa Forbes, a Democrat on the Eighth District Court of Appeals.

The Ohio Supreme Court currently is 4-3 majority Republican.