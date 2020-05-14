Ohio Supreme Court Upholds School Takeover Law

The Supreme Court of Ohio is upholding a law allowing the state to take over poorly performing school districts.

The court ruled that the law enabling state-appointed academic distress commissions to take over operational control of such districts is constitutional.

The court also rejected arguments that lawmakers skirted a procedural rule about repeated legislative consideration when the changes were pushed through in one day in 2015.

A lawyer who argued the challenge by Youngstown Schools says they worry the ruling opens the door for lawmakers to use similar tactics to pass other legislation with limited opportunity for public input.

State lawmakers are currently trying to find a replacement for the law that would give more assistance to struggling schools but have been unable to reach an agreement.