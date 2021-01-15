Ohio Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Ohio has reached a somber milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor announced on Friday that there have now been more than 10,000 deaths in Ohio from COVID-19.

The exact number on Friday was 10,057.

The governor reiterated that wearing a mask and social distancing can save lives.

Hancock County has had 90 COVID-19 deaths as of Friday.

Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination program begins January 18th and includes older Ohioans and school employees.

Get details here about registering to receive the vaccine.