Ohio Teen Wanted In Connection With Swatting Incidents

(ONN) – A teenager with ties to Columbus is wanted by the FBI in connection with swatting incidents.

That’s when a person makes a false threat like a shooting or a bomb threat to get law enforcement to respond.

18-year-old Braden Grace is said to have been part of an online group called Purgatory that would do that.

One of their targets was an Ohio casino.

Grace has ties to the Columbus area.

Retired FBI special agent Harry Trombitas says these are extremely serious crimes.