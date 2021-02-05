Ohio To Pause Adding New Groups To Vaccination List

Younger Ohioans will have to wait even longer to get their COVID vaccination.

Governor DeWine said that, after next week, he will stop making new groups of people eligible to get vaccinated until they get through Phase 1-B.

Next week, people ages 65 and older will be able to start getting vaccinated, which is the last group in Phase 1-B.

DeWine says nobody new will be added to the list for at least two weeks to give everyone 65 and older a chance to get the vaccine.

Some good news is, both Pfizer and Moderna are reporting they will increase the amount of doses Ohio will get starting at the end of this month.

Ohio’s vaccination dashboard show around 8 percent of the population has been vaccinated.