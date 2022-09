More than 8 million Ohioans are expected to be eligible to vote in the upcoming midterm election.

As of Tuesday, which was National Voter Registration Day, Ohio was just 5,000 registered voters short of 8 million.

The deadline to register to vote in the fall midterm election is October 11th.

Click here for information about registering to vote or updating your voter registration.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8th.