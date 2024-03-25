Ohio Top Micropolitan Celebration Held In Findlay

State officials and mayors from other communities that were named a Top Micropolitan community gathered at the Hancock Hotel in Findlay for a celebration and to share ideas and strategies.

On March 1st, it was announced that Findlay was ranked a Top Micropolitan community for a tenth year in a row as measured by Site Selection Magazine.

WFIN spoke with Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn at the event.

The event also featured remarks from Dan Sheaffer, Executive Director Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development as well as Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development, and others.

