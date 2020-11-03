Ohio Tops 4,000 COVID Cases In 24-Hour Period For First Time

The Ohio Department of Health says a single-day record 4,229 new cases of COVID were reported in Ohio on Tuesday.

33 additional deaths were also reported statewide on Tuesday.

There are now 226,138 total cases in the state and 5,373, deaths.

Governor DeWine is asking people to help slow the spread by social distancing, wearing a mask, and avoiding large gatherings.

Hancock Public Health on Monday reported that there have been a total of 1,307 cases and 31 deaths in the county. 194 of the cases are active.

State data shows Putnam County has had 1,443 cases and 30 deaths.

Hancock and surrounding counties are all considered “high incidence” counties.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

The new map will come out on Thursday.