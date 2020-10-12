Ohio Tops 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths

More than 5,000 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Figures released on Monday by the Ohio Department of Health put the death toll to date at 5,005, including six fatalities reported in the last 24-hours.

There have been more than 170,000 confirmed and probable cases of the virus, with 1,430 new cases reported on Monday.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level on the alert map.

Both Hancock and Putnam are considered a “high incidence” county.