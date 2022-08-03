Ohio Treasurer To Host Agriculture Roundtable In Findlay

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, of Findlay, will be in town to host an agriculture roundtable.

Sprague will meet with leadership and staff from AgCredit, as well as northwest Ohio farmers, about the recent modernization of the office’s Ag-LINK program.

He will also discuss with attendees the ways inflation, supply chain issues, and record-breaking energy prices are impacting Ohio’s agriculture community.

Feedback from the agriculture community is sought as the Ohio Treasurer’s office seeks to find new and innovative ways to help farmers and other Ag businesses stretch their dollars during difficult economic times.

The roundtable will be held at AgCredit at 7868 County Road 140 on Thursday beginning at 8 a.m.

AgCredit is part of the national Farm Credit System which was created in 1916 to provide a reliable source of credit for the nation’s farmers and ranchers.