Ohio Turnpike Alerting People To Ongoing Text Scam

(From the Ohio Turnpike Commission)

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is reminding mobile device owners everywhere to be aware of a resurgence in fraudulent texts from scammers requesting payment for unpaid tolls through fake websites.

The Ohio Turnpike does NOT request its customers to make payments by text. Collections of unpaid tolls and/or toll violations do NOT occur by text either.

The only websites associated with the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass accounts are ezpassoh.com and ohioturnpike.org.

We encourage all customers to stay alert to these text scams.

For questions about the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass notifications, contact us through ezpassoh.com or ohioturnpike.org.

What Customers Should Do If They Have Been Victimized:

Mobile device owners who receive suspicious tolling text messages should delete them without clicking on the link.

Anyone who may have clicked on a fraudulent link and provided any personally identifiable information should immediately contact their bank or credit card provider to secure their information and financial accounts.

Victims of SMS tolling text scams should file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) and be sure to include the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text.

Individuals with questions about tolls incurred should check their account using the toll agency’s legitimate website or contact the toll agency’s customer service phone number.