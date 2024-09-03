Ohio Turnpike Suspending Late Fees And Collections

(ONN) – Scam texts have led the Ohio Turnpike to suspend unpaid fees.

The Ohio Turnpike has announced that it is suspending all late fees and collections attempts for customers who received invoices and Ohio BMV registration holds.

In April, new toll plazas were built to eliminate the need for stopping for EZ pass customers.

The suspension is designed to give turnpike travelers time to adjust to the new system.

The turnpike also warns of continued scams where unsuspecting customers receive texts asking for payment of late fees and threatening jail time.

The turnpike never asks customers to pay by text.