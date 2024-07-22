Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Ohio Turnpike Warning Of Scam

Local News

(From the Ohio Turnpike)

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is reminding toll customers everywhere to be aware of a resurgence in fraudulent texts from scammers requesting payment for unpaid tolls through fraudulent websites.

The Ohio Turnpike does NOT request its E-ZPass customers to make payments by text. Collections of unpaid tolls and/or toll violations do NOT occur by text either.

The only website links associated with the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass accounts are ezpassoh.com and ohioturnpike.org.

We encourage all customers to stay alert to these “smishing” and “phishing” scams by text and email, respectively.

For questions about the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass notifications, contact us through ezpassoh.com or ohioturnpike.org.

 