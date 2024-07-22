Ohio Turnpike Warning Of Scam

(From the Ohio Turnpike)

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is reminding toll customers everywhere to be aware of a resurgence in fraudulent texts from scammers requesting payment for unpaid tolls through fraudulent websites.

The Ohio Turnpike does NOT request its E-ZPass customers to make payments by text. Collections of unpaid tolls and/or toll violations do NOT occur by text either.

The only website links associated with the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass accounts are ezpassoh.com and ohioturnpike.org.

We encourage all customers to stay alert to these “smishing” and “phishing” scams by text and email, respectively.

For questions about the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass notifications, contact us through ezpassoh.com or ohioturnpike.org.