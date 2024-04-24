Ohio Turnpike Warning Of Scam

(From the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission)

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has learned that a text message-based scam, known as “smishing,” is fraudulently claiming to represent tolling agencies from across the country. The scammers are requesting payment for unpaid tolls.

The targeted phone numbers seem to be chosen at random and are not uniquely associated with an account or usage of toll roads.

Ohio Turnpike E-ZPass does not request payments by text. Collections of unpaid toll and/or toll violations does not occur by text.