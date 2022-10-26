Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow Contest Underway

The Ohio Turnpike’s second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest is underway.

The name submission period runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 20.

Ohio Turnpike officials will select 50 names for a public vote.

The voting period will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

The eight snowplow names receiving the most votes will be declared the winners and be announced on Dec. 9. Each winner will receive a $100 gift card.

To enter the contest, visit www.ohioturnpike.org.

Eight unique names will be assigned to eight snowplow trucks in service at maintenance buildings located in Pioneer, Swanton, Elmore, Castalia, Amherst, Richfield, Windham, and Canfield along the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike.

The contest launch coincides with the Ohio Turnpike’s snow and ice safety inspection of snowplow trucks and equipment, which was completed from Oct. 18-21, 2022.

These are last year’s winners ranked in order by votes: Snow Force One, Darth Blader, Plowy McPlowface, Snow More Mr. Ice Guy, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, O-H Snow U Didn’t, Sir Plows-A-Lot, and Ah, Push It… Push It Real Good!

“When the snowplow trucks are in action, motorists should take every precaution to avoid passing the trucks and allow extra space for the drivers to clear the road,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission in Berea.

“Don’t crowd the plow. The safest place to be on the road is behind a snowplow truck.”