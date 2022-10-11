Ohio U.S. Senate Candidates Participate In Debate

For an hour on Monday night, the two candidates running for Ohio’s open US Senate seat, Tim Ryan and JD Vance, took jabs at each other during a debate in Cleveland.

In one of the most highly-watched races this fall, Republican JD Vance took aim at Democratic spending bills.

“They’ve borrowed and spent trillions of dollars we just don’t have, and that’s thrown fuel on the fire of the inflation problem,” Vance said.

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan fired back at the author and venture capitalist.

“JD Vance has invested into companies in China. The problem we’re having now with inflation is that our supply chains all went to China.”

The two are vying for the seat being vacated by the retiring Rob Portman.

The voter registration deadline for the fall election is Tuesday, October 11th.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8th.

See what issues and candidates are on the ballot by clicking here.