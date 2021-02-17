Ohio Working On Online Portal To Schedule COVID Vaccines

Governor Mike DeWine says state officials continue to work through the logistics of opening a statewide online portal for scheduling COVID-19 vaccines.

The governor said the state’s online portal that would allow Ohioans to schedule their vaccine appointment is still a couple of weeks away.

He said the issue is that providers are slow to input their information into the system and — until they do that — he doesn’t want to go live with the online portal because he wants a good customer outcome.

Once it’s complete, DeWine says it will be a one-stop shop for vaccine appointments.

People interested in getting a vaccination will be able to put their zip code in and pull up appointments within 20 miles.