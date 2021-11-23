Ohio Youth Hunters Find Success During 2-Day Event

Ohio hunters, age 17 and under, took far more deer during this year’s youth hunt than last year.

Last weekend was Ohio’s annual youth hunt for deer.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife says Ohio’s young hunters took around 7,600 deer – up from around 5,800 last year.

The top five counties were Tuscarawas, Coshocton, Holmes, Knox and Guernsey.

More than 38,000 youth deer permits have been issued this year by the state.

Archery season is already underway.

The general week-long deer gun season in Ohio begins on Monday, followed by another weekend on December 18th and 19th.