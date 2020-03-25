Ohioans Asked To Be Patient When Applying For Unemployment

The state is asking newly-unemployed Ohioans to be patient when applying for benefits due to the high traffic volume.

Ohio’s unemployment claims skyrocketed last week with nearly 140,000 applications.

Compare that to fewer than 5,000 the week before.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says most Ohioans can expect to get their payment within 7 to 10 days of applying.

That’s if they use the mass-layoff number and are otherwise eligible.