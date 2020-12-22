Ohioans Asked To ‘Celebrate Small’ This Christmas

With Christmas just a few days away, Governor Mike DeWine is asking Ohioans to repeat what they did over Thanksgiving – to celebrate small.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhof, Chief Medical Officer for the Ohio Department of Health, says it is important for people to remain vigilant about the virus over Christmas and into the new year.

Ohio has now surpassed 8,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Click here for the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

For the latest Hancock County numbers click here.