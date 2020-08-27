Ohioans Helping Those Impacted By Hurricane Laura

(ONN) – Ohioans, including hundreds from American Electric Power, have headed south to help victims of Hurricane Laura.

They’re leaving their families for at least two weeks to provide help to the gulf coast and restore power to areas that are badly hit.

Ohio Task Force One also took off for the area Wednesday night.

There are about 85 members from the Ohio area.

They’re part of a search and rescue team that will likely be needed now that the hurricane has hit.