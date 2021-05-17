Ohioans Must Opt-In For Vax-A-Million Drawings

The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery have announced details for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawings.

Vax-a-Million is the name given to the series of five weekly statewide drawings for $1 million that officials hope will boost the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes.

Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18th, Ohioans who would like to enter the drawings must opt-in by visiting ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

The opt-in plan is a change from the original plan that would have used voter registration records to select the winners.

“The Ohio Department of Health is using federally funded Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund this innovative, public outreach campaign and initiative,” a news release from the Ohio Department of Health read.

